Yandex N V (YNDX) Market Valuation Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Shares Declined, Theleme Partners Llp Raised Position

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 39.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498.94 million, up from 7.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Autoliv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 27/03/2018 – Chicago can pursue part of Wells Fargo predatory lending case; 08/05/2018 – Textainer Group at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.26M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.33. About 877,995 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $82.40 million for 39.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05 million shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $349.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 143,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Theleme Partners Llp, which manages about $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.37 million shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $288.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.