Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $5.95 Million; Argan (AGX) Shareholder Frigate Ventures LP Increased Its Position

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 115.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 50,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 93,694 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, up from 43,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $39.38. About 71,549 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500.

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yandex.Taxi Expands into the Regions Nasdaq:YNDX – GlobeNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New shares selling in Yandex.Taxi IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “20 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex (YNDX) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Frigate Ventures Lp, which manages about $326.98 million and $144.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seanergy Maritime Hldgs Corp by 494,698 shares to 914,702 shares, valued at $3.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Argan: Buying Opportunity Could Be Brewing – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Argan: Vindication For The Bull Case Is Just Around The Corner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Argan, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:AGX) 11% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Argan down 6% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.