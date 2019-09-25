Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Prince Street Capital Management Raised Position; Te Connectivity (TEL) Shareholder Boston Family Office Increased Position

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Te Connectivity (TEL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 6,307 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 108,458 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.39 million, up from 102,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 2.29 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 14/05/2018 – nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 23.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 102,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 539,100 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.49M, up from 436,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 2.17M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley hits TEL sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,459 shares to 52,331 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust by 1,683 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,076 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Int.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 293.00 million shares or 2.16% less from 299.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fil owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 6 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Com Limited holds 7,890 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 2,739 were reported by Stock Yards Bancorp And Tru. Legacy Partners reported 2,094 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Df Dent Company Incorporated stated it has 23,970 shares. 1,489 are held by Bamco. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 100 shares. King Luther Cap Management Corporation accumulated 20,202 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 21 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson Inc has invested 0.03% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Bank & Trust owns 3,578 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 179,537 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg stated it has 0.06% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $13,665 activity.