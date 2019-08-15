Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Position; Hemenway Trust Company Has Raised Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Value Declined

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 2,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,938 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.79 million, up from 2,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/05/2018 – MEDIA-For Amazon, deal with India’s Flipkart was a non-starter – Business Standard; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 16/04/2018 – Amazon is everywhere. In the U.S. it accounts for about half of every dollar spent online; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut,; 20/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Sawant Congratulates “Tax Amazon” Movement Urges Attendance at Monday’s City Council Public Hearing; 09/05/2018 – Jassy is one of Amazon’s most powerful executives (and most highly paid)

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $35.87. About 1.33M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares to 939,200 shares, valued at $53.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 10,995 shares to 236,376 shares, valued at $20.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,706 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 1,687 shares or 1.31% of the stock. The Utah-based Alta Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur accumulated 4,915 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com has 7,197 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Avenir owns 13,695 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lynch Associate In holds 398 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. 28,876 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp. Oakmont has invested 14.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Prio Wealth LP invested 2.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 678,132 shares. Natixis has 2.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 190,434 shares. Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 18,240 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 1,835 are held by Meridian Mgmt.

