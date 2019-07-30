Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Position; Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by $3.17 Million

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by 142.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,947 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 37,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 389,334 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.05 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 1.02 million shares to 87,975 shares, valued at $13.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc by 140,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,200 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings.