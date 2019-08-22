Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Light Street Capital Management Has Raised Position by $36.38 Million as Share Price Rose; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Increased Its Constellium Nv (CSTM) Holding by $501,296; Stock Price Rose

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.46. About 1.83M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 62,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 2.64 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.27 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 393,543 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO MEET ITS ALUMINIUM CONSUMPTION REQUIREMENTS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model

