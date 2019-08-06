Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Its Position; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Lifted Trimble (TRMB) Holding

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 159.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 193,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 314,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 802,266 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 11,509 shares as the company's stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.45 million, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 385,412 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 558,053 shares to 4.77M shares, valued at $271.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Union Co (NYSE:WU) by 24,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trimble MEP Basecamp Conference Set to Bring Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing Contractors Together from Across the Globe – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “38 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – MDY, ZBRA, DPZ, TRMB – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $18.16 million activity. 13,573 shares were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN, worth $526,893 on Wednesday, February 13. 85,000 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) shares with value of $3.23M were sold by JOHANSSON ULF J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 25,700 shares. D E Shaw Company owns 2.45M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa reported 85,903 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 557,079 shares. Argent Trust holds 8,210 shares. Amp Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 44,321 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.14% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Daiwa Securities Gru holds 9,250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 1,100 shares. Jones Financial Lllp stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Putnam Invests Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 98,300 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp, a New York-based fund reported 50,119 shares. First Personal Svcs stated it has 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 2.23 million shares.