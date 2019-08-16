Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder J Goldman & Company LP Has Upped Stake by $6.58 Million as Stock Price Rose; Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Lifted Atricure (ATRC) Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 159.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J Goldman & Company Lp bought 193,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 314,667 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.81M, up from 121,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J Goldman & Company Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $35.86. About 1.09M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B SHARE DILUTED RUB 7.10; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc. (ATRC) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 29,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 171,969 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 142,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 224,882 shares traded or 13.96% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4.

