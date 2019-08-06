Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Cut Stake by $13.17 Million as Valuation Rose; As Dril Quip Com (DRQ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Trimmed Stake by $3.31 Million

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc Com (DRQ) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 73,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.17% . The institutional investor held 241,496 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.07M, down from 314,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Dril Quip Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 28,347 shares traded. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC – COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS $207.3 MLN AND $266.7 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND MARCH 31, 2018, RESPECTIVELY; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 387,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.72M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.60 million, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 230,064 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Soluti Ons (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 464,980 shares to 4.44 million shares, valued at $321.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia Adr (NYSE:CIB) by 187,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64M for 19.60 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Analysts await Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 115.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.2 per share. DRQ’s profit will be $1.10 million for 399.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Dril-Quip, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Foundation Bldg Matls Inc Com by 40,768 shares to 597,114 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nine Energy Svc Inc Com by 41,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyon William Homes Cl A New (NYSE:WLH).