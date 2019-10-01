Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Holding; As At&T (T) Stock Price Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Raised Position by $568,821

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 17,237 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 401,775 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.46M, up from 384,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 13.34M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Takes Stand to Defend Time Warner Deal; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 05/04/2018 – AT&T unit Vrio expects IPO to raise up to $653 mln; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM STREAMING EXPERIENCE THAT WILL COMPETE WITH TRADITIONAL LINEAR TV PRODUCTS FOR IN-HOME USE; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 76,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 5.80 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $220.47M, up from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES EBITDA LOSS FROM TAXI FLAT Y/Y DESPITE UBER MERGER; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1.87M shares. Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 131,160 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York holds 2.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 361,133 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 3.53M shares or 0.15% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Daiwa Secs Group invested in 0.11% or 385,887 shares. Regent Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 30,647 shares. 30,287 were accumulated by Diversified Tru. Rowland Counsel Adv owns 121,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macroview Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160 shares. Van Den Berg I reported 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Duncker Streett Inc holds 121,488 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com invested in 0.08% or 12.04M shares. Boston Family Office Limited Company reported 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,884 shares to 630,587 shares, valued at $88.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Mines Ltd by 119,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Class.

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 3.00 million shares to 440,896 shares, valued at $19.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 175,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48M shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.

