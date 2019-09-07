Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Comcast Cl A (CMCSA) Position Held by Azimuth Capital Management Llc

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (CMCSA) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 28,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 364,123 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 335,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.35. About 13.10 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORPORATION – SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @jolingkent with a first look at a new version of @amazonecho designed for kids, including parental; 17/05/2018 – NBC News PR: TUNE IN TOMORROW: `TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MEGHAN MARKLE’S FORMER `SUITS’ CO-STARS JOIN SAVANNAH GUTHRIE &; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its $31 billion bid for British broadcaster Sky; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Hohn Urges Rupert Murdoch to Engage With Comcast on Potential Deal — Letter; 12/04/2018 – ODEY SEES BIDDING WAR FOR SKY BETWEEN DISNEY AND COMCAST; 03/05/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: Sources tell NBC News that federal authorities obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump attorney Michael

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 2.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 3.26 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.95 million, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $114.65M for 26.38 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK).

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,575 shares to 47,773 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Mkts (EEM) by 62,540 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,177 shares, and cut its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WNS).