Yandex N V (YNDX) Holder Axiom International Investors Has Raised Position; Tirschwell & Loewy Lowered Its Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $499,800; Share Price Rose

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc decreased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc sold 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 324,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.20 million, down from 329,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.67. About 1.04 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 25/04/2018 – Analog Devices Opens New Bengaluru Facility; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ANNOUNCED IT HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.850% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MARCH 12, 2020; 08/03/2018 – S&GR Assigns Analog Devices Sr Unscured Notes ‘BBB’ Issue Rtg; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 RATING TO ANALOG DEVICES’ PROPOSED SR; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG…; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL

Axiom International Investors Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 72.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.59 million, up from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.40 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $437.95 million for 23.09 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.