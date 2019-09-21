Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Comparison side by side

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) are two firms in the Internet Information Providers that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 Yelp Inc. 35 2.75 N/A 0.67 52.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Yandex N.V. and Yelp Inc. Yelp Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Yandex N.V. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Yandex N.V.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Yelp Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Yelp Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.8%

Risk & Volatility

Yandex N.V.’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.93 beta. Yelp Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Yelp Inc. has 5.9 and 5.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Yelp Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yandex N.V.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Yandex N.V. and Yelp Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 0 0.00 Yelp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Yelp Inc. has an average target price of $42, with potential upside of 18.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yandex N.V. and Yelp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.49% of Yandex N.V.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Yelp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% Yelp Inc. -1.1% 2.1% -11.58% -3.84% -5.96% 0.17%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Yelp Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Yandex N.V. beats Yelp Inc.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others. The company provides free and paid business listing services to businesses, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to large local audiences through its Website and mobile application. It also provides Yelp platform, which allows consumers to transact directly on Yelp; Yelp Eat24 that offers food ordering and delivery services; Yelp Deals that allow local business owners to create promotional discounted deals for their products and services; and Gift Certificates products for local business owners to sell full-price gift certificates directly to customers through their business listing pages. The companyÂ’s Yelp platform enables consumers to complete food delivery transactions, book spa and salon appointments, purchase event tickets, order flowers, and other transaction opportunities. In addition, it offers other services, such as Yelp Reservations that provide restaurants, nightlife, and certain other venues with the ability to offer online reservations directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Knowledge program that offers local analytics and insights through access to historical data; and other non-advertising partner arrangements, including content licensing. Yelp Inc. offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its Website. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California with additional offices in Palo Alto, California; Scottsdale, Arizona; Chicago, Illinois; New York, New York; Dublin, Ireland; London, England; and Hamburg, Germany.