Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Comparison side by side

As Internet Information Providers companies, Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 Travelzoo 15 1.20 N/A 0.43 29.19

Table 1 highlights Yandex N.V. and Travelzoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Travelzoo appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Yandex N.V. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Yandex N.V.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Travelzoo.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Travelzoo 0.00% 30% 9.7%

Risk & Volatility

Yandex N.V. has a beta of 1.93 and its 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Travelzoo’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Yandex N.V. is 2.6 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, Travelzoo has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Yandex N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Travelzoo.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Yandex N.V. and Travelzoo.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex N.V. 0 0 1 3.00 Travelzoo 0 0 0 0.00

Yandex N.V. has a 25.90% upside potential and an average target price of $47.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Travelzoo are owned by institutional investors. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Travelzoo’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% Travelzoo -10.01% -15.91% -21.86% 2.03% -1.33% 27.98%

For the past year Yandex N.V.’s stock price has bigger growth than Travelzoo.

Summary

Yandex N.V. beats Travelzoo on 8 of the 11 factors.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Travelzoo Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The companyÂ’s publications and products include Travelzoo Websites, such as travelzoo.com, travelzoo.ca, travelzoo.co.uk, travelzoo.de, travelzoo.es, travelzoo.fr, cn.travelzoo.com, travelzoo.co.jp, travelzoo.com.au, travelzoo.com.hk, travelzoo.com.tw, and others; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and Newsflash, e-mail alert services. It also operates SuperSearch, a pay-per-click travel search tool; the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; Fly.com, a travel search engine that enables users to find the prices on flights from various airlines and online travel agencies; and Local Deals and Getaway services, which allow its subscribers to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, including spas, hotels, and restaurants through the Travelzoo Website. The company serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.