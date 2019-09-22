Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) Comparison side by side

Both Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Live Ventures Incorporated (NASDAQ:LIVE) are each other’s competitor in the Internet Information Providers industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07 Live Ventures Incorporated 7 0.07 N/A 1.31 4.57

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Live Ventures Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than Yandex N.V. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Yandex N.V.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9% Live Ventures Incorporated 0.00% 10.2% 3%

Volatility & Risk

Yandex N.V.’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Live Ventures Incorporated’s 1 beta is the reason why it is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yandex N.V. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Live Ventures Incorporated is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Yandex N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Live Ventures Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.8% of Yandex N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.1% of Live Ventures Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 3.49% are Yandex N.V.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 82.4% are Live Ventures Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4% Live Ventures Incorporated -10.66% -16.46% -22.6% -21.08% -53.39% -10.86%

For the past year Yandex N.V. has 43.4% stronger performance while Live Ventures Incorporated has -10.86% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Yandex N.V. beats Live Ventures Incorporated.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.