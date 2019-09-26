Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)

This is a contrast between Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Gold and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.83 N/A -0.14 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Demonstrates Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold Inc.’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, U.S. Gold Corp. has a 0.96 beta which is 4.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 1.3% respectively. Yamana Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc. has stronger performance than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Yamana Gold Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.