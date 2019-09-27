Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)’s Financial Results Comparing With DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

As Gold companies, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.56 945.31M -0.14 0.00 DRDGOLD Limited 4 0.00 35.03M -0.14 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yamana Gold Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 27,341,644,009.95% -3.3% -1.6% DRDGOLD Limited 828,308,623.58% -6.2% -3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1 beta. DRDGOLD Limited’s 142.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Yamana Gold Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival DRDGOLD Limited is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Yamana Gold Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DRDGOLD Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Yamana Gold Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DRDGOLD Limited 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, DRDGOLD Limited’s potential upside is 202.20% and its average price target is $13.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Yamana Gold Inc. and DRDGOLD Limited are owned by institutional investors at 60.7% and 24.1% respectively. 0.2% are Yamana Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of DRDGOLD Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% DRDGOLD Limited 1.67% 5.17% 60.53% 41.2% 18.68% 46.63%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than DRDGOLD Limited.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats DRDGOLD Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

DRDGOLD Limited engages in the retreatment, production, and sale of gold from surface tailings in South Africa. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.