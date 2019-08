Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Reaches $3.34 After 3.00% Down Move; INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (IKTSF) Shorts Up By 0.05%

INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) had an increase of 0.05% in short interest. IKTSF’s SI was 765,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.05% from 764,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 7653 days are for INTERTEK GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:IKTSF)’s short sellers to cover IKTSF’s short positions. It closed at $68.95 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 4.58M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Rev $449.7M; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $3.16 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 15 by Barchart.com. We have $3.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AUY worth $94.89M less.

Intertek Group Plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.95 billion. It operates in three divisions: Products, Trade, and Resources. It has a 29.39 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, and inspection and certification services , including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification services.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.16 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.