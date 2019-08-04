Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Reaches $3.16 52-Week High; Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) Has 0.82 Sentiment

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.85, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 9 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 11 cut down and sold stock positions in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 1.62 million shares, down from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trust in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

The stock of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.25 target or 3.00% above today’s $3.16 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $3.02B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $3.25 price target is reached, the company will be worth $90.66M more. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 21.01M shares traded or 61.64% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES LTD – HAS BEEN ADVISED BY YAMANA GOLD INC OF ITS DECISION TO TERMINATE GORBEA JOINT VENTURE IN CHILE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.28% of its portfolio in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust for 23,917 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 15,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.25% invested in the company for 63,750 shares. The New York-based Karpus Management Inc. has invested 0.22% in the stock. 1607 Capital Partners Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 213,546 shares.

