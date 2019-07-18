Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Reaches $2.80 After 3.00% Up Move; Cyberoptics (CYBE) Sellers Decreased By 2.04% Their Shorts

Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) had a decrease of 2.04% in short interest. CYBE’s SI was 327,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.04% from 334,000 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 11 days are for Cyberoptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE)’s short sellers to cover CYBE’s short positions. The SI to Cyberoptics Corporation’s float is 4.75%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 50,991 shares traded or 27.07% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics

The stock of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.99% or $0.0546 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8046. About 9.18 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 30.14% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 15/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces First Gold and Silver Production at Cerro Moro and Provides Details on Mine Exploration Program; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELFThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $2.66 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $2.89 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:AUY worth $79.77M more.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.18 million shares or 1.85% more from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 226,000 shares. Stephens Mngmt Gp Lc invested in 0.08% or 221,197 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Blackrock owns 206,441 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,807 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. Apis Cap Advsr Ltd Co accumulated 3.7% or 179,461 shares. Heartland Advisors reported 200,000 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Tower Research Limited Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,384 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 9,098 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 50,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 114,720 are owned by Cadence Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Acadian Asset Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) for 1,155 shares. Fmr, Massachusetts-based fund reported 262 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 28,500 shares or 0% of the stock.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $85.99 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 25.47 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. $8,740 worth of stock was bought by Kulkarni Subodh K on Wednesday, May 1.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $2.66 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.