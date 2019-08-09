Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Contrasting side by side

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) are two firms in the Gold that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.94 N/A -0.14 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk & Volatility

Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. U.S. Gold Corp.’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.96 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 13% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than U.S. Gold Corp.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors U.S. Gold Corp.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.