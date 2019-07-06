Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Comparison side by side

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 2 1.37 N/A -0.14 0.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.2% -1.6% U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.77 beta means Yamana Gold Inc.’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. U.S. Gold Corp. on the other hand, has 1.42 beta which makes it 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Yamana Gold Inc. and U.S. Gold Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.2% of U.S. Gold Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Yamana Gold Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. -1.45% -18.07% -21.84% -6.85% -30.14% -13.56% U.S. Gold Corp. 7.09% 23.88% 37.36% 25.12% -3.91% 40.41%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc. has -13.56% weaker performance while U.S. Gold Corp. has 40.41% stronger performance.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.