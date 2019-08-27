Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Comparison side by side

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) have been rivals in the Gold for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.92 N/A -0.14 0.00 NovaGold Resources Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Yamana Gold Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Yamana Gold Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.6% NovaGold Resources Inc. 0.00% -67.6% -41.4%

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1. NovaGold Resources Inc. on the other hand, has -0.22 beta which makes it 122.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Yamana Gold Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, NovaGold Resources Inc. which has a 76.6 Current Ratio and a 76.6 Quick Ratio. NovaGold Resources Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yamana Gold Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Yamana Gold Inc. and NovaGold Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 48.3%. About 0.2% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 23.8% of NovaGold Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% NovaGold Resources Inc. -3.44% 10.38% 55.81% 61.1% 44.16% 56.2%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than NovaGold Resources Inc.

Summary

NovaGold Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska; and a 50% interest in the Galore Creek property, a copper-gold-silver project covering an area of 293,837 acres in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.