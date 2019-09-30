Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. 3 1.56 945.31M -0.14 0.00 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 47 0.00 196.29M 1.58 26.13

Demonstrates Yamana Gold Inc. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Yamana Gold Inc. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 27,402,672,696.18% -3.3% -1.6% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 420,321,199.14% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Yamana Gold Inc. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.7% and 64.83%. Yamana Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc. has weaker performance than Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.