Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.7% of Yamana Gold Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.28% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Yamana Gold Inc. has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 7.54% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Yamana Gold Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold Inc. 0.00% -3.30% -1.60% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Yamana Gold Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Yamana Gold Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

The peers have a potential upside of 100.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Yamana Gold Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Yamana Gold Inc. 2.08% 21.9% 36.57% 6.12% -4.84% 25% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Yamana Gold Inc. has weaker performance than Yamana Gold Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Yamana Gold Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.36 and has 1.53 Quick Ratio. Yamana Gold Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Yamana Gold Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1 shows that Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yamana Gold Inc.’s peers are 36.71% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Yamana Gold Inc.’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El PeÃ±Ã³n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc. and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc. in July 2003. Yamana Gold Inc. was founded in 1980 and is based in Toronto, Canada.