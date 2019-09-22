Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; East Coast Asset Management Has Trimmed Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holding By $3.11 Million

Analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report $0.01 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. AUY’s profit would be $9.43M giving it 86.75 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Yamana Gold Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.47. About 15.86 million shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing of Early Warning Report in Connection With Closing of Leagold’s Acquisition of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – YAMANA GOLD COMPLETES $162.5M SALE OF EXPLORATION PROPERTIES; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) stake by 44.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 59,720 shares as Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The East Coast Asset Management Llc holds 73,938 shares with $3.91 million value, down from 133,658 last quarter. Tjx Cos Inc New now has $66.26B valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 6.13M shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX COMP SALES UP 4%; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 04/04/2018 – TJX TJX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

Yamana Gold Inc. operates as a gold producer in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. The firm explores for precious metals, gold, silver, and copper. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the Chapada, El Pe????n, Canadian Malartic, Gualcamayo, Minera Florida, Jacobina, and Brio Gold mines.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 7.19% above currents $54.81 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pcj Invest Counsel, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,500 shares. Axa owns 1.54 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 82,568 were accumulated by Farmers Tru. Walleye Trading accumulated 0.02% or 36,381 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com reported 0.2% stake. Syntal Cap Prtn invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 39,238 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Pacific Global Inv Mgmt Com reported 7,730 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 5.35 million are held by Swiss Bancorp. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hamilton Point Investment Advsrs Lc accumulated 83,080 shares. Ohio-based Csu Producer Resources Inc has invested 0.1% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.68% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Illinois-based Glenview Bancshares Trust Dept has invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.89 million for 20.76 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.