Yamana Gold (AUY) Valuation Rose While Toronto Dominion Bank Has Decreased Position by $2.38 Million; Denali Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Sonic Automotive (SAH) as Market Value Rose

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 36.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 1.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.14. About 9.04M shares traded. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 13/04/2018 – MIRASOL RESOURCES SAYS YAMANA GOLD TO END GORBEA JOINT VENTURE; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 25/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report In Connection With Closing Of Leagold’s Acquisition Of Brio Gold; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) by 17268.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 43,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% . The institutional investor held 43,942 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sonic Automotive Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 139,113 shares traded. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Sonic Auto 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH); 03/05/2018 – CORRECTED-LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018 (CORRECTS; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LESLIE DOGGETT INDUSTRIES – AFFILIATE ACQUIRED LONE STAR FORD FROM SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) by 7,030 shares to 7,880 shares, valued at $691,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 21,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares China Lrg Cap Etf (FXI).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Things to Watch When Yamana Gold Reports Q2 Earnings – The Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Results Release and Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Yamana Gold Announces First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:AUY – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Gold Miner Just Doubled Its Dividend – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Time To Book A Little Profit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. AUY’s profit will be $9.45 million for 78.50 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Yamana Gold Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $668.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. Reit (NYSE:WPC) by 19,100 shares to 105,600 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 33,475 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Shares jump as Sonic Automotive touts record car sales – Charlotte Business Journal” on April 26, 2016, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For April 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on April 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Sonic Automotive executive sells company stock worth $500,000 – Charlotte Business Journal” on November 02, 2017. More interesting news about Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte-based Sonic Automotive sees boom in EchoPark sales – Charlotte Business Journal” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Sonic Automotive touts record sales, eyes EchoPark openings in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: February 27, 2018.