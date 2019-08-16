Yamana Gold (AUY) Stake Has Boosted by Investec Asset Management Ltd; Eaton Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) Holder First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Upped Position by $331,920 as Shares Rose

Investec Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management Ltd bought 3.84M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 14.22 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, up from 10.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 19.90 million shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) has declined 4.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 17C, MAY NOT COMPARE W/ EST. 1C PROFIT; 09/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2018 Results Release and Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD INC – 2018 TO 2020 PRODUCTION EXPECTATIONS FOR CERRO MORO ARE UNCHANGED FROM GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Yamana Gold 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

First Financial Bank – Trust Division increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (ETN) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division bought 4,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, up from 50,076 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (QUAL) by 3,414 shares to 198,734 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 55,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,255 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited stated it has 105,392 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nine Masts has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hanson & Doremus Invest Management holds 0.04% or 1,356 shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 7,526 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management Corp reported 42,299 shares. Speece Thorson Grp invested 4.12% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Brown Advisory Secs invested in 0.08% or 4,045 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Hills Financial Bank And accumulated 4,311 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated invested in 1,379 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsr Lc holds 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 8,189 shares. Optimum Advsr holds 9,739 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 266,217 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 36,110 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio.

Investec Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $25.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc by 32,212 shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $395.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 131,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 898,260 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).