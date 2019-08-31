Yamana Gold (AUY) Shareholder Ruffer Llp Has Decreased Position; Perrigo Co Plc (Call) (PRGO) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.07 Billion

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) by 52.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 9.68M shares as the company’s stock rose 36.57% . The institutional investor held 8.83M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.01 million, down from 18.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Yamana Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. It closed at $3.61 lastly. It is down 4.84% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical AUY News: 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD REITERATES PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 21/03/2018 Yamana Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5M Sale of Exploration Properties; 19/04/2018 – YAMANA GOLD FILES $1B MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Yamana Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – YAMANA AFFIRMS 2018 TO 2020 CERRO MORO PRODUCTION VIEWS; 02/05/2018 – YAMANA GOLD 1Q REV. $449.7M, EST. $462.5M; 29/03/2018 – Yamana Gold Announces Completion of $162.5 Million Sale of Exploration Properties, and Filing of Technical Reports for Chapada and El Peñón

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (Call) (PRGO) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 701,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 702,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Perrigo Co Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 921,724 shares traded. Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) has declined 32.61% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PRGO News: 24/05/2018 – Perrigo Confirms Patent Challenge for Generic Version of Sernivo(R) Spray, 0.05%; 08/05/2018 – Perrigo 1Q Adj EPS $1.26; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR; 29/03/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC PRGO.N : BARCLAYS CUTS TO MARKET WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – Perrigo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Perrigo Announces Final FDA Approval and Planned Launch for the Store Brand OTC Equivalent of Mucinex® DM Maximum Strength Extended Release Tablets; 27/04/2018 – Amneal And lmpax Receive FTC Clearance For Business Combination; 11/04/2018 – PERRIGO COMPANY PLC – LAUNCH OF STORE BRAND OMEPRAZOLE DELAYED RELEASE ORALLY DISINTEGRATING TABLETS 20MG; 11/04/2018 – Perrigo Launches Novel Omeprazole Orally Disintegrating Tablet to Treat Frequent Heartburn; 11/05/2018 – Perrigo No Longer Expects Benefit of About 9c/Shr for Generic Included in 2018 Earnings Guidanc

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 1.27M shares to 6.50 million shares, valued at $241.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 2.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Drdgold Limited (NYSE:DRD).

More notable recent Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Yamana Gold Inc. Announces Cash Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Stocks Hitting New Highs Amid Trade War Turbulence – Investorplace.com” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Billion Dollar Gold Belt Found in Southern Mali – PRNewswire” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gold Prices at 6 Year High Due to US-China Trade Policies – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PRGO shares while 71 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 112.54 million shares or 1.10% more from 111.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 244,400 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Financial Engines Advsrs invested in 7,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 5,041 shares. Starboard Value LP reported 10.04M shares stake. Kbc Group Nv accumulated 57,325 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Company Can accumulated 0.01% or 115,979 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co holds 0.06% or 6,692 shares in its portfolio. 1.52M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 0% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 76,981 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.01% in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 95,749 shares. Van Eck Associates holds 92,663 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) for 20,841 shares.

More notable recent Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “RBC Capital Sees Potential ‘Creative’ Deal for Perrigo Co. (PRGO) – StreetInsider.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.