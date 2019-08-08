Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Analysts See $0.76 EPS; Advent Capital Management Lifted Boeing Co/The (BA) Position By $6.33 Million

Advent Capital Management increased Boeing Co/The (BA) stake by 367.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advent Capital Management acquired 51,500 shares as Boeing Co/The (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Advent Capital Management holds 65,500 shares with $8.07M value, up from 14,000 last quarter. Boeing Co/The now has $186.47 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 31/05/2018 – BOEING STILL SEEKING TARGETED ACQUISITIONS: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 18/04/2018 – Airlines check some Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest accident; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS NOT SEEING ANYTHING THAT’S A MATERIAL EFFECT RIGHT NOW FROM RAW MATERIAL COSTS; 18/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 with more than 100 people on board crashes during takeoff in Havana, Cuba; 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.76 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 15.15% from last quarter’s $0.66 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $271.80 million giving it 5.43 P/E if the $0.76 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 300 shares traded or 4.53% up from the average. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “10 Stocks to Short as China Hits Back – Investorplace.com” on April 13, 2018.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.91 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 6.75 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. Shares for $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. 2,137 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Landesbank. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. Wolfe Research downgraded it to “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 14.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Speak Up On GE’s Solid Quarter – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst Explains Why Boeing’s $4.9B Charge Announcement Is Encouraging – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Advent Capital Management decreased Ny Community Cap Trust V stake by 22,831 shares to 258,021 valued at $12.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) stake by 8.85 million shares and now owns 40.60M shares. Advanced Micro Devices (Prn) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 3,937 shares. National Pension reported 540,750 shares. Dodge & Cox has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Intll Ca has 0.82% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 9,018 shares. 10,386 are owned by Hutchinson Management Ca. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 0.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 295,958 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Liability has 0.4% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,970 shares. Arcadia Management Corporation Mi owns 0.01% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 100 shares. Bar Harbor reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Manhattan Company invested 0.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ims Capital Mgmt, Oregon-based fund reported 3,317 shares. The Kansas-based Paragon Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Illinois-based Duff And Phelps Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).