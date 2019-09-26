Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YAMHF) Analysts See $0.58 EPS; KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES (KBLB) SI Increased By 39.52%

KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:KBLB) had an increase of 39.52% in short interest. KBLB’s SI was 3.57 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.52% from 2.56M shares previously. With 5.41 million avg volume, 1 days are for KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES INC (OTCMKTS:KBLB)’s short sellers to cover KBLB’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 363,249 shares traded. Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBLB) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) to report $0.58 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 9.38% from last quarter’s $0.64 EPS. YAMHF’s profit would be $204.49M giving it 7.74 P/E if the $0.58 EPS is correct. After having $0.56 EPS previously, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.’s analysts see 3.57% EPS growth. It closed at $17.96 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. focuses on developing protein based fibers using recombinant DNA technology for commercial applications in the textile and specialty fiber industries in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.86 million. The companyÂ’s products are used in military and police applications for ballistic protection; industrial applications, including critical cables and abrasion/impact resistant components; safety equipment; and composite materials for the aero-space industry. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are also used in various markets, such as medical textiles, geo textiles, defense and military textiles, safe and protective clothing, filtration textiles, transportation textiles, textiles used in buildings, composites with textile structure, and functional and sportive textiles.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats. It has a 7.33 P/E ratio. The firm also provides marine engines comprises outboard motors; personal watercrafts; electrically power assisted bicycles; automobile engines; unmanned helicopters; and golf and land cars.