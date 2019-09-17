Yakira Capital Management Upped Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Valuation Rose; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Decreased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake as Shares Rose

Leonard Green Partners Lp decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.38 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $135.8. About 5.87 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 22/03/2018 – Citizen to Become Official Timepiece of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort and Marvel New Media’s Creative Space; 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 15/03/2018 – SKY – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS AND, IF NECESSARY, OBTAIN CERTAIN ANTITRUST APPROVALS; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson Estate Sues Disney Over `Last Days’ Special; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37M, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 2.32 million shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 11/04/2018 – Global Cloud Provider Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber in Canada; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 0.79% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). River Road Asset Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership holds 1.78% or 129,278 shares in its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland, Maryland-based fund reported 10,740 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 88,206 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel accumulated 196,219 shares or 5.8% of the stock. Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,572 shares. Weatherly Asset Management LP has invested 1.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co holds 0.78% or 75,419 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 1.35 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gru Limited Liability Com holds 0.48% or 44,903 shares. Ckw Fin Group Inc reported 1,060 shares. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.00 million shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.44 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Avenir Corp has 0.71% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meiji Yasuda Life, a Japan-based fund reported 15,534 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 131,094 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.1% or 393,991 shares in its portfolio. Zweig has invested 0.46% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 11,495 are held by Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Utd Services Automobile Association has 30,781 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 15,314 were reported by Westpac Bk Corp. Symphony Asset Mngmt Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 41,130 shares. Bardin Hill Mngmt Partners LP owns 3.76% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 826,532 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 47,802 shares. Victory Management Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) by 78,938 shares to 202,086 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,398 shares, and cut its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.