Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Royce Value Tr (RVT) Position; TINKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (TKRFF) Shorts Lowered By 48.68%

TINKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:TKRFF) had a decrease of 48.68% in short interest. TKRFF’s SI was 17,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 48.68% from 34,100 shares previously. With 32,700 avg volume, 1 days are for TINKA RESOURCES LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAN (OTCMKTS:TKRFF)’s short sellers to cover TKRFF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.0015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1411. About 62,274 shares traded. Tinka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TKRFF) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) stake by 8.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT)’s stock declined 0.43%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 268,137 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 292,137 last quarter. Royce Value Tr Inc now has $1.34B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.07. About 224,204 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Aberdeen Emrg Mrkts Eqt Inm (CH) stake by 169,871 shares to 281,024 valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 372,972 shares and now owns 752,572 shares. Infrareit Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 421,417 shares in its portfolio. 234 are owned by Hudock Grp Ltd Liability. First Manhattan Co accumulated 770 shares. General Invsts invested in 0.27% or 197,358 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) for 1.08M shares. Oppenheimer And reported 270,221 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 46,251 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 0% or 52 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) owns 540 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv Management reported 92,929 shares. M&R Capital Inc holds 0% or 626 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 43,678 were reported by Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Company. Cambridge Invest Advsr holds 0.02% or 147,724 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Limited Liability holds 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) or 144 shares.

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals on mineral properties in Peru. The company has market cap of $36.45 million. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, tin, copper, and gold deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s flagship project is Ayawilca Property, which include 54 granted mining concessions covering an area of 14,340 hectares.