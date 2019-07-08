Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Royce Value Tr (RVT) as Stock Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Lifted Holding

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.85. About 179,460 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has declined 13.59% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.57. About 10.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage Incidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Why E3 2019 Missed The ‘Whoa’ Factor – Benzinga” on June 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dividend Investors Should Buy Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Simple Reasons to Give Up on GameStop – Nasdaq” published on June 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “With Alibaba, Itâ€™s Not About You, Itâ€™s About China – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Company Ltd reported 77,794 shares stake. Capital Int Ltd Ca reported 117,422 shares or 3.32% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp accumulated 12.14 million shares. Wheatland Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 53,891 shares. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 38,880 shares. American Money Mngmt Ltd reported 4.32% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 19.59M shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Llc holds 5,673 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 103,398 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation owns 41,573 shares. Fosun Ltd reported 26,325 shares. Muhlenkamp And Com reported 126,476 shares. Jasper Ridge Limited Partnership reported 51,356 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated holds 431,327 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 20,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $36.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yakira Cap holds 1.06% or 268,137 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 132,450 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 460,000 shares in its portfolio. Cohen And Steers Inc has invested 0% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). 46,727 are held by First Tru Advisors L P. Punch And Associates Management invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). First Republic Investment Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 92,929 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0% or 62,282 shares. Stephens Ar accumulated 0% or 13,107 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Lc accumulated 402,473 shares. Citadel Lc owns 57,742 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corp reported 16,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 4.25 million shares. 48,000 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc.