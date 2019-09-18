Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Fs Bancorp (FSBW) Position by $877,200 as Shares Declined; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Arbiter Partners Capital Management Raised Stake by $6.76 Million as Market Value Rose

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc bought 30,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 672,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.37 million, up from 642,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $244.79. About 3.95 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 15/05/2018 – Meet Tesla’s new bondholder: Billionaire George Soros; 03/04/2018 – Tesla is facing an ‘existential crisis,’ says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 28/03/2018 – Tesla Turmoil Sends Its Bonds on an Electric Slide (Video); 14/03/2018 – Tesla Dealing with ‘Surprising’ Number of Flaws Needing ‘Rework’: CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK SAYS CO TO ENABLE ORDERS END OF NEXT WEEK FOR DUAL MOTOR AWD & PERFORMANCE, STARTING PRODUCTION IN JULY; AIR SUSPENSION PROBABLY NEXT YEAR – TWEET; 11/05/2018 – TSLA/@elonmusk: @DMC_Ryan Tesla will enable orders end of next week for dual motor AWD & performance. Starting production of those in July. Air suspension prob next year. – ! $TSLA; 21/03/2018 – CNBC: Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multi-billion dollar compensation plan; 03/05/2018 – Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk’s strange Tesla earnings call. Here are highlights; 08/03/2018 – TESLA INC SAYS ON MARCH 7, 2018, ERIC BRANDERIZ LEFT TESLA FOR PERSONAL REASONS – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – Tesla Investors Head to Polls on Musk’s $2.6 Billion Pay Plan

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Fs Bancorp Inc (FSBW) by 64.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 17,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.25% . The hedge fund held 9,469 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $491,000, down from 26,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fs Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 9,905 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) has declined 20.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FSBW News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FS Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSBW); 27/03/2018 – FS BANCORP INC FSBW.O -DIVIDEND UP 27.3% TO $0.14 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 27/03/2018 FS Bancorp, Inc. Announces Twenty-First Consecutive Quarterly Dividend and Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – FS Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.15

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira owns 1,847 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 939 shares. Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc accumulated 2,414 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 1,856 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 19,480 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Parsons Inc Ri accumulated 2,554 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 4,609 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Commerce Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,804 shares. Fiera Capital Corporation owns 1,332 shares. Moreover, Asset Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Natixis holds 0.04% or 20,780 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.03% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co accumulated 4,836 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc holds 12,188 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. Musk Elon also bought $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, May 2. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 455,370 shares to 658,607 shares, valued at $17.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 9,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Analysts await FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.44 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.16 per share. FSBW’s profit will be $6.57M for 9.15 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by FS Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.