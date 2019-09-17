Yakira Capital Management Stake in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by $2.02 Million as Stock Rose

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co (DTE) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 15,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 44,134 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64 million, up from 28,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $130.79. About 1.07M shares traded or 15.67% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 04/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20062 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing May 1, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SYNCHRONIZED TO GRID SUNDAY: CO. SAYS; 17/05/2018 – DTE CUTS FERMI 2 REACTOR TO 63% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – OPERATING EARNINGS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $342 MILLION, OR $1.91 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $5.57-Adj EPS $5.99; 25/04/2018 – DTE ENERGY CO – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $3,460 MLN – $3,660 MLN; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 09/04/2018 – DTE Energy Reaffirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 41,700 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 million, up from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 1.58M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 07/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS AUTHORIZED A SIX-MONTH SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber; 16/04/2018 – Zayo to Establish Data Center Presence in UK; 14/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Water Island Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.2% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 63,526 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gam Holding Ag has 0.15% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 116,800 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 80,144 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.75M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 449 shares. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 156,585 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Marlowe Ptnrs Lp reported 368,154 shares. Com Of Vermont has 60 shares. Omni Llp reported 3.07 million shares stake. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 25,380 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc accumulated 7,581 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 184,864 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Norway-based Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 139,900 shares to 83,929 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nielsen Hldgs Plc by 66,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,300 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 76,528 shares to 10,209 shares, valued at $789,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,806 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $448,273 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $248,540 was bought by SHAW RUTH G.