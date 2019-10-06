Yakira Capital Management Stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) Lowered as Stock Declined; New Generation Advisors Cut Its Stake in Consolidated Communications (CNSL) by $1.03 Million

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (STC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 10,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 186,100 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.54 million, down from 196,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $905.33M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 151,857 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information

New Generation Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (CNSL) by 49.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc sold 257,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.94% . The hedge fund held 261,497 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, down from 519,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $4.08. About 1.66M shares traded or 41.43% up from the average. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) has declined 62.53% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CNSL News: 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches SD-WAN; 06/03/2018 Kansas CC: Audit of Consolidated Communications Enterprise Services, Inc. by KUSF Administrator; 23/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches DDoS Mitigation Solution; 01/05/2018 – Consolidated Communications Announces Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Communications Holding, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNSL); 05/04/2018 – Consolidated Communications Launches New Data and Voice Solutions for Small and Medium Businesses; 03/04/2018 – MAGLAN CAPITAL CALLS ON CNSL TO REPURCHASE BONDS TO RETIRE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED COMMUNICATIONS HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Comm Hldgs 1Q EBITDA $135.1M

More notable recent Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “John Paulson Expands Position in BrightSphere Investment Group – GuruFocus.com” on March 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Stewart Information Services Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Fidelity National Financial – Business Wire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Stewart Information Services Corp. – MarketWatch” published on October 17, 2017 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Stewart reviewing strategic alternatives, names president, reports Q3 hit from hurricanes – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 06, 2017.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mbt Finl Corp (NASDAQ:MBTF) by 48,191 shares to 97,480 shares, valued at $977,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.05 million shares or 2.21% less from 19.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 7,124 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 2,334 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Fin Serv Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 1,116 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 2,550 shares. Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 44,100 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0% or 708 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 18,613 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 325,711 shares. Aqr Limited Company reported 19,841 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 52,342 shares stake. Alpha Windward Llc reported 10,740 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $52,530 activity.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $126.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penn Virginia Corp by 32,680 shares to 96,902 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Limited by 307,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,526 shares, and has risen its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $43,400 activity.