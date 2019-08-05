Yakira Capital Management Stake in Discovery (DISCK) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Declined; Guardian Capital LP Stake in Bce (BCE) Has Cut as Market Value Rose

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 17,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The institutional investor held 844,402 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.53 million, down from 861,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 1.34 million shares traded or 75.18% up from the average. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bell Canada’s Baa1 Senior Unsecured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 04/04/2018 – BELL CANADA TO REDEEM SERIES M-28 DEBENTURES DUE SEPTEMBER 2018, SERIES 9 MEDIUM TERM NOTES DUE OCTOBER 2018 AND SERIES M-33 DEBENTURES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $27.32. About 2.35M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 104.55% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $727.53 million for 5.06 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.17% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares to 151,911 shares, valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hometown Bankshares Corp (HMTA) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.

More recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Discovery Stock Gained 13% in April – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. Also Nasdaq.com published the news titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 227,895 shares to 3.64M shares, valued at $90.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 407,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA).

More notable recent BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “2 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE) – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “New Retirees: Jump-Start Your Dividend Dynasty With 3 Champs Yielding up to 5.3% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BCE – You’re The Stock For Me – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Woes Hold a Lesson for Canadian Investors – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 19, 2019.