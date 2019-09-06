Yakira Capital Management Position in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Lifted by $5.85 Million as Share Price Declined; Community Trust & Investment Co Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $3.14 Million as Share Value Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.17. About 85,504 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Investigation of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 23/03/2018 – A.M. Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Stewart Title Group Members Following Announced Sale; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 07/03/2018 Stewart Adds Staff to Meet Growing Demands of Commercial Services in California and Washington State; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11 million, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 16/04/2018 – CB Technologies, Inc. Receives Boeing Excellence in Advocacy Award; 22/03/2018 – AVIATION CAPITAL TAKES DELIVERY OF SECOND BOEING 787 DREAMLINER; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION BEGINS FLIGHT TESTING OF GE9X ENGINE FOR BOEING 777X AFTER DELAY – DOCUMENT; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS KLX ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 3Q 2018

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 7,215 shares to 94,395 shares, valued at $7.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

