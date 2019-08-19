Yakira Capital Management Position In Red Hat (RHT) Was Has Upped; Schmidt P J Investment Management Has Decreased Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Valuation Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 21/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $135; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wilkins Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 12,610 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Ironwood Limited, Arizona-based fund reported 92 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Macquarie reported 119,907 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway stated it has 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Wolverine Asset Management Lc reported 47,517 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,417 shares. 2,100 were reported by Of Oklahoma. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 42,090 shares. Moreover, Hartford has 0.1% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 19,302 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.12% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 22,000 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.