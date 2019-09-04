Yakira Capital Management Lowered Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Holding; Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Northern Oil & Gas Nev (NOG) Position By $400,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 30.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 46,061 shares with $4.07M value, down from 66,061 last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $28.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 355,045 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE ISSUE HAS BEEN RAISED AT MANY LEVELS BY THE CHINESE GOVERNMENT; 18/04/2018 – Márcio Magalhães Silva: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44 billion NXP takeover; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 06/03/2018 NXP/Qualcomm: short tender extension to tighten deal-close timeline, sources say [16:56 GMT06 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/03/2018 – NXP and Kumbaya Collaborate to Connect the Last Billion; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS REMEDIES IN CHINA SIMILAR TO EU FOR NXP; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 09/03/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV – WILL FULLY REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018, $750 MLN OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPLE; 24/05/2018 – ELLIOTT ASSOCIATES SAYS NOW HAS COMBINED ECONOMIC EXPOSURE OF ABOUT 4.95% STAKE IN NXP SEMICONDUCTORS AS OF MAY 22 – SEC FILING

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Serengeti Asset Management Lp acquired 200,000 shares as Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NOG)’s stock declined 34.68%. The Serengeti Asset Management Lp holds 600,000 shares with $1.64M value, up from 400,000 last quarter. Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev now has $773.20M valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 859,124 shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) has declined 52.63% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL SEES FY AVG DAILY OUTPUT UP 26%-30%, SAW 18%-22%; 16/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL RAISED TO Caa1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STBL; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil Names Michael Reger CE; 24/05/2018 – Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. Announces Executive Officer Team; Michael Reger Named Chief Executive Officer And Nicholas O’Grady Named Chief Financial Officer; 02/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10; 24/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS, EXEC OFFICER TEAM; MICHAEL REGER NAMED; 11/05/2018 – Stonehill Capital Management Inc. Exits Northern Oil and Gas; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $12500 highest and $9500 lowest target. $111’s average target is 9.31% above currents $101.55 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 12 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) on Wednesday, June 5 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Evercore. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray given on Tuesday, April 9.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.57 million for 15.67 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Arris International Plc stake by 86,567 shares to 160,427 valued at $5.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 372,972 shares and now owns 752,572 shares. Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) was raised too.

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NXP Semi gains bull on valuation – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NXP and VW share the wide possibilities of Ultra-Wideband’s (UWB) fine ranging capabilities – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loop bullish on NXP Semi valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

More notable recent Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NOG) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Platinum Group Metals and Ossen Innovation as Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Key Energy Services among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.â€™s (NYSEMKT:NOG) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s (NYSEMKT:NOG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “(NOG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.