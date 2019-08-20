Yakira Capital Management Lowered Its Royce Value Tr (RVT) Stake by $312,000 as Shares Were Volatile; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Lifted Position by $52.59 Million as Stock Rose

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74M, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $226.24. About 3.17M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Thrive Energy Lights and Avi-on Labs Bluetooth® Controls Drive Lighting for New Tesla Factory; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: AP Source: Tesla stockholders approve Elon Musk compensation; 22/03/2018 – MOVE Guides Hires Susan Repo, Tesla’s Corporate Treasurer And VP of Finance, As Chief Financial Officer; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Tesla Debt To B3, Fearing Liquidity Pressure — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – ‘Tesla is going to come roaring back’: Silicon Valley entrepreneur; 02/05/2018 – Tesla Burns Another $1 Billion as Musk Vows New Era With Model 3; 11/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 07/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with:; 16/04/2018 – Tesla Halts Model 3 Production Again; 03/05/2018 – Tesla Sinks as Musk Rejects Questions After $1 Billion Cash Burn

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Royce Value Tr Inc (RVT) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 24,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 268,137 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, down from 292,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Royce Value Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 185,198 shares traded. Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CEF Report June: No Panic Yet In The CEF Market – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Royce Value Trust (NYSE: RVT) as of June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.29 Per Share – PRNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE-RVT) declares Second Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.28 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Royce Value Trust, Inc. Announces Terms of Common Stock Rights Offering – PR Newswire” with publication date: January 25, 2018.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L by 400,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $5.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 44,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold RVT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.96 million shares or 1.92% more from 19.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada stated it has 421,417 shares. Oppenheimer & stated it has 0.1% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bb&T Limited Liability owns 23,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shaker Fin Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.94% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Rothschild Corporation Il reported 224,399 shares stake. Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Hl Fincl Service Lc owns 24,375 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Sigma Planning has 0.04% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Raymond James Associate accumulated 1.34 million shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs has 0.3% invested in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Bessemer Group Incorporated Incorporated owns 11,492 shares. Rivernorth Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). Blb&B Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT). First Republic Invest Mgmt holds 0.01% or 92,929 shares.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tesla (TSLA)’s Big Drop is an Opportunity – Nasdaq” on January 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hyperloop Test Pod Breaks Speed Record And Wins The Annual Hyperloop Pod Competition – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Best Tesla Can Hope For – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.