Yakira Capital Management Lowered Its Discovery (DISCK) Stake as Share Price Declined; Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreased Its Holding in Ally Financial (ALLY) by $15.66 Million as Share Price Rose

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 18.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 32,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 144,153 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 176,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.85. About 147,278 shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 580,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 11.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $306.34M, down from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 231,684 shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 8.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY; 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Common Shareholder Equity $30.23/Share; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees Modest Dividend Growth Over Time; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – FRANKLIN HOBBS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FROM BOARD OF LORD ABBETT & COMPANY EFFECTIVE APRIL 23, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QUARTERLY NET FINANCING REVENUE (EXCLUDING CORE OID) $1,069 MLN VS $995 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Names David Shevsky Oper Chief of Auto Finance

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New York Mortgage Trust Inc (Prn) by 9.33 million shares to 18.25 million shares, valued at $18.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 540,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn).

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $381.05M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, up 104.55% or $0.69 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $726.89M for 5.34 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 55.17% EPS growth.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 139,326 shares to 196,573 shares, valued at $8.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition L.