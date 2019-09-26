Yakira Capital Management Lowered Its At&T (T) Holding; Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) Sellers Increased By 8.17% Their Shorts

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC) had an increase of 8.17% in short interest. KLIC’s SI was 3.11 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.17% from 2.88M shares previously. With 400,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s short sellers to cover KLIC’s short positions. The SI to Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc’s float is 4.8%. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 95,578 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 10/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA STILL REPORTS PRELIM 2Q REV $221.8M,EST $206.7M; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Identified Unauthorized Payment Initiated by Senior Finance Employee to Unapproved Vendor in 2Q; 14/05/2018 – Kulicke And Soffa Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Kulicke And Soffa Industries, Inc. – KLIC; 10/05/2018 – KLIC LEARNED OF UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE WORKER; 10/05/2018 – KULICKE AND SOFFA INDUSTRIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 10/05/2018 – KLIC PROBE ON UNAUTHORIZED TRANSACTIONS BY SR FINANCE EMPLOYEE; 31/05/2018 – KULICKE & SOFFA 2Q NET REV. $221.8M, EST. $206.7M; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 3Q Rev $255M-$270M

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased At&T Inc (T) stake by 62.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 139,900 shares as At&T Inc (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Yakira Capital Management Inc holds 83,929 shares with $2.81M value, down from 223,829 last quarter. At&T Inc now has $272.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.65M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Spends $6.1B on FirstNet Capital Expenditures in First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – It’s Official: Public Safety’s Exclusive Communications Platform Comes to Life with Nationwide Launch of the FirstNet Dedicated Network Core; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects Mexico Operations to Be Profitable by End of 2018; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Revenue Falls

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 58.18 million shares or 2.89% more from 56.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Northern Trust has 0% invested in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) for 358,226 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd invested in 0% or 32,807 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.05% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Nuveen Asset Lc has 12,148 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.16% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 20,260 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 305,502 shares. Leuthold Limited Liability Corporation holds 83,891 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 2,296 shares. Amer Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells capital equipment and expendable tools to assemble semiconductor devices. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. It operates in two divisions, Equipment and Expendable Tools. It has a 45.55 P/E ratio. The Equipment segment makes and sells a line of ball bonders to connect very fine wires made of gold, silver alloy, or copper between the bond pads of the semiconductor devices or dies, and the leads on its package; wafer level bonders, which mechanically applies bumps to dies for some variants of the flip chip assembly process; and wedge bonders to connect semiconductor chips for the power packages, power hybrids, and automotive modules.

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased Tribune Media Co stake by 349,898 shares to 501,809 valued at $23.19M in 2019Q2. It also upped Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 92,004 shares and now owns 200,820 shares. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) was raised too.

