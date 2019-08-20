Yakira Capital Management Lifted Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Position by $5.85 Million; Share Price Declined; Allen Investment Management Trimmed Its Position in Home Depot (HD) as Stock Value Rose

Allen Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 85.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc sold 17,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 3,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, down from 20,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 6.16M shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 243.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 139,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 196,573 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.39 million, up from 57,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $35.41. About 96,223 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 21/05/2018 – Stewart Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 60,224 shares to 80,709 shares, valued at $10.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 345,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 445,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

