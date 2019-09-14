Yakira Capital Management Increases Stake in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX); Df Dent & Co Increased Its Brooks Automation (BRKS) Position by $30.90 Million; Stock Price Rose

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 30.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 813,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 3.50 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.74M, up from 2.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 497,316 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 21/05/2018 – Cleveland Clinic and Brooks Automation Announce New Biobanking Facility; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Buys Into Brooks Automation; 07/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces 2018 Analyst and Investor Day; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 158.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 56,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 92,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.28 million, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $111.44. About 221,351 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 07/03/2018 – Mellanox Plans Special Vote on Rules Amid Starboard Pressure; 06/03/2018 – Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System – Mellanox Onyx™; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.03 BLN TO $1.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q EPS 71c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.21 million activity.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $510.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 10,000 shares to 64,272 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,398 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 22,510 are owned by Rothschild Invest Corp Il. 22,872 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Co. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 21,802 shares. D E Shaw And, a New York-based fund reported 655,420 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 92,321 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 131,309 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd accumulated 21,251 shares. Pnc Financial Grp Inc reported 77,043 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 21,200 shares. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Prelude Cap Ltd has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Capstone Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.1% or 122,682 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation reported 123 shares. Next Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 170 shares.

