Yakira Capital Management Increases Holding in Red Hat (RHT); Heartland Advisors Boosted Its Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Holding by $1.93 Million as Share Price Declined

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $187.7. About 2.26M shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 28/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $175 FROM $130; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Co; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 40,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 315,383 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, up from 275,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses; 06/04/2018 – PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS SAYS IT RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ALL WELLS FARGO BOARD NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEETING; 07/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – MIKE LOUGHLIN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS WELLS FARGO’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER UNTIL NORTON’S EMPLOYMENT WITH COMPANY BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Under Investigation Re. 401(k) Rollovers — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: INFLATION RATE WILL BE 2.4% BY YEAR END; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Wells Fargo chief defends his pay raise amid scandals; 08/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Mitchem Sees No ‘Wholesale Shift’ from Equities (Video); 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 13/04/2018 – SF Chronicle: Wells Fargo could settle investigations for $1 billion; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 34,417 shares to 393,760 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 168,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.76 million shares, and cut its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 62,827 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company stated it has 37,493 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset holds 0.42% or 523,724 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd has 0.5% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.07M shares. Shamrock Asset Management holds 0.37% or 9,750 shares in its portfolio. Ensemble Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 61,172 are held by Somerset Grp Lc. Amg Tru Savings Bank reported 0.12% stake. Moreover, Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability has 1.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Da Davidson & holds 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 331,539 shares. Loudon Investment Management Ltd holds 8,890 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.3% or 435,695 shares in its portfolio. 36,921 are held by Rmb Mngmt Ltd Llc. Kenmare Cap Prtnrs Limited holds 26,600 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 6,160 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Management Grp Inc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0.49% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 675,714 shares. Millennium Ltd Co accumulated 2.00M shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding has invested 0.14% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Bb&T has 22,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Company owns 6,262 shares. 1,111 were reported by Diversified. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.73% or 422,871 shares. Aperio Lc has 115,072 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.04% stake. Hudson Bay Capital Lp has 0.47% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 37,762 shares. Whittier Trust Commerce Of Nevada Inc reported 187 shares. York Mgmt Advisors Lc has invested 3.46% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 20,000 shares to 46,061 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value (CLM) by 129,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.49M shares, and cut its stake in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF).

