Yakira Capital Management Holding in Red Hat (RHT) Upped as Stock Price Rose; As Apple Computer (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Grand Jean Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $627,102

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 30/05/2018 – Carahsoft Awarded U.S. Department of Defense Blanket Purchase Agreement for Red Hat Software and Services; 24/05/2018 – Red Hat Certifies Multiple Ribbon Virtual Network Functions on Open Stack Platform 10; 07/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Takes Customer Experiences to New Heights with Red Hat’s Hybrid Cloud Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Lufthansa Technik Builds its Digital Future with Red Hat; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/05/2018 – HPE Announces Collaboration with Red Hat to Optimize and Accelerate Containers in Production

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 3,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,907 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, down from 62,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – DrChrono Launches Apple Hardware Leasing Bundles for Doctors and Medical Practices; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple beat earnings expectations; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple is working on AR/VR headset with 8K displays, that will wirelessly connect to a dedicated box powered b; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 26/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on new device family under codename ‘Star’ [u]; 05/04/2018 – Apple’s total number of apps in the App Store declined for the first time last year. via @verge; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.85B for 23.79 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $245.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 8,853 shares to 35,165 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications by 6,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX).

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG) by 151,789 shares to 260,020 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 28,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,343 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Trading Investment Mgmt Lc owns 5,000 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al holds 51,154 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Bb&T owns 22,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.09% stake. Soros Fund Ltd Liability holds 325,191 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 0.02% or 4,146 shares in its portfolio. Havens Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 13.28% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Schroder Mgmt has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,213 shares. Westchester Capital Limited Liability Com invested in 8.64% or 1.28 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Paloma Mngmt Company owns 19,904 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amer National Ins Tx stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Shell Asset reported 11,066 shares stake. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.06% or 1,374 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Lc reported 0.03% stake.

