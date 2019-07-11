Yakira Capital Management Holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Cut by $1.76 Million; Seven Post Investment Office LP Position in Lennox Intl (LII) Raised by $852,720 as Market Valuation Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp increased its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (LII) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp bought 3,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 317,158 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.86M, up from 313,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Lennox Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $284.42. About 386,874 shares traded or 9.67% up from the average. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 35.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Expects a Sale of South America Business to Be Concluded in 2Q 2018; Company Is Far Along in Sale Process; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF AUSTRALIA AND ASIA BUSINESSES, COMPANY HAS SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJER REF AB; 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 15/05/2018 – Pandora Presents El Pulso Featuring Zion & Lennox with REYKON; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 08/03/2018 International Women’s Day Pop-up Features Art by Frances Bean Cobain, Tali Lennox; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lennox International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LII); 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,061 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, down from 66,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $96.13. About 2.17M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 12/03/2018 – Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS RELATED TO CONDUCT, OPERATIONS OF NXP PRIOR TO THE EARLIER OF TERMINATION OF PURCHASE AGREEMENT; 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 06/03/2018 – MOFCOM APPROVAL OF NXPI/QUALCOMM UNLIKELY THIS WEEK: DEALREP

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NXPI Stock Chasing Triple-Digit Territory as Bull Signals Flash – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NXP Semiconductors Announces Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:NXPI – GlobeNewswire” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NXP Semi +4% on upside outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is NXP Semiconductors a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infrareit Inc by 172,599 shares to 194,073 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 86,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.48 earnings per share, up 34.55% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.1 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $424.62 million for 16.24 P/E if the $1.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hsbc Public Ltd Com stated it has 8,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.06% or 9,956 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability reported 817 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd holds 15,857 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0.04% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 55,443 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,585 shares. Andra Ap stated it has 25,900 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Ltd has invested 0.08% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Driehaus Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) for 1,390 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Brinker Cap owns 5,324 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gru Inc Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Regions Fincl Corp reported 181 shares stake.

More notable recent Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lennox International Inc. (LII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The 5 Top-Performing Industrial Stocks Over the Last Year – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Feb 19, 2019 – Lennox International Inc (LII) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Retail On Display – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Are These 2 Stocks Really a Sell? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 03, 2018.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.42 million activity. Sessa Daniel M sold 5,181 shares worth $1.27 million.