Yakira Capital Management Has Upped Its Red Hat (RHT) Position by $12.89 Million; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $658,193

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 265.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 97,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81 million, up from 26,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNICs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 17,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The hedge fund held 90,339 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, down from 108,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 986,285 shares traded or 25.27% up from the average. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 23/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 30/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q Rev $295M-$305M; 12/03/2018 – II-VI Incorporated Unveils DFB Laser Diode for 3D Sensing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 09/03/2018 – II-VI Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group reported 6,897 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Gabelli And Communications Investment Advisers invested 5.82% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Winslow Evans Crocker holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 8 shares. 2,495 were reported by Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 285,547 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 36,921 shares. Captrust Fincl invested in 495 shares. Arcadia Invest Mi has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dubuque Bank And Trust accumulated 65 shares. The Ohio-based Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.25% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Webster State Bank N A reported 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Limited Co stated it has 6,297 shares. Swedbank owns 344,458 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 45,000 are held by Highbridge Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00M and $349.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 17,200 shares to 62,977 shares, valued at $1.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cornerstone Total Rtrn Fd In (CRF) by 163,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,109 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,700 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Voloridge Llc owns 38,221 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Swiss State Bank owns 110,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Ny reported 287,600 shares. 6.80 million were accumulated by Wellington Llp. Dnb Asset As, Norway-based fund reported 540,900 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust owns 10,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 0.06% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) or 41,691 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Inc Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 90,253 shares in its portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 54,945 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.74% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).